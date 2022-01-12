Salem Police looking for teen runaway missing since November

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway missing since November.

Treasure Aaliyah Graham, 16, is 5′5″ and 170 pounds, according to police, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last reported seen in the area of LewisGale Medical Center November 9, 2021.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Lt. G. Haston at 540-375-3083.

