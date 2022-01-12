Advertisement

Salem Police looking for teen runaway missing since November

Treasure Graham, missing from Salem
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway missing since November.

Treasure Aaliyah Graham, 16, is 5′5″ and 170 pounds, according to police, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last reported seen in the area of LewisGale Medical Center November 9, 2021.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Lt. G. Haston at 540-375-3083.

