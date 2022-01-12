A significant winter storm likely this weekend

Brief warmup for the middle of the week

Staying mostly dry through most of Saturday

Watching the 2nd part of the weekend for a major winter storm

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The week features a warming trend starting Wednesday and lasting into Friday as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll remain partly cloudy each day as we await what may be a significant winter storm for the weekend.

Temperatures climb into the upper 40s to near 50 through Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER POTENTIAL

There’s still plenty of time to nail down specifics, but models continue to showcase the idea of a winter storm over the weekend. While the timing and amounts are still coming together, the most recent model changes are favorable for significant weather impacts.

To get a big snow around here, we need plenty of cold air, and to put the icing on the cake, a southern storm that brings abundant moisture into it.

Both the Euro and GFS models suggest and impactful winter storm coming in this weekend. (WDBJ)

WHAT’S NEW TODAY?

Models coming into better agreement on a significant weekend winter storm

TIMING: Models trending later in the weekend, starting Sunday and lasting into early Monday

AMOUNTS & IMPACTS: It’s still much too early for specific amounts. However, based on information we have today, a significant storm is possible this weekend which could bring school and travel impacts for a couple days.

We will have much more confidence in the forecast once the system makes landfall on the west coast Thursday. This will give the computer models much better weather data to come into more of an agreement on timing and amounts. Stay tuned!

Winter storm forecasting is challenging. Check back often for updates. (WDBJ7)

