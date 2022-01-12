Advertisement

A significant winter storm likely this weekend

Warming temperatures through Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Brief warmup for the middle of the week
  • Staying mostly dry through most of Saturday
  • Watching the 2nd part of the weekend for a major winter storm

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The week features a warming trend starting Wednesday and lasting into Friday as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll remain partly cloudy each day as we await what may be a significant winter storm for the weekend.

Temperatures climb into the upper 40s to near 50 through Friday.
Temperatures climb into the upper 40s to near 50 through Friday.(WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER POTENTIAL

There’s still plenty of time to nail down specifics, but models continue to showcase the idea of a winter storm over the weekend. While the timing and amounts are still coming together, the most recent model changes are favorable for significant weather impacts.

To get a big snow around here, we need plenty of cold air, and to put the icing on the cake, a southern storm that brings abundant moisture into it.

Both the Euro and GFS models suggest and impactful winter storm coming in this weekend.
Both the Euro and GFS models suggest and impactful winter storm coming in this weekend.(WDBJ)

WHAT’S NEW TODAY?

  • Models coming into better agreement on a significant weekend winter storm
  • TIMING: Models trending later in the weekend, starting Sunday and lasting into early Monday
  • AMOUNTS & IMPACTS: It’s still much too early for specific amounts. However, based on information we have today, a significant storm is possible this weekend which could bring school and travel impacts for a couple days.

We will have much more confidence in the forecast once the system makes landfall on the west coast Thursday. This will give the computer models much better weather data to come into more of an agreement on timing and amounts. Stay tuned!

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP for updates and changes before we go on-air. It’s FREE and available in the app stores.

Winter storm forecasting is challenging. Check back often for updates.
Winter storm forecasting is challenging. Check back often for updates.(WDBJ7)

.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm
Two people taken to hospital after confrontation in downtown Roanoke
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Woman found safe after Hillsville missing person report
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Nancy Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic
Carilion president appointed to Youngkin’s Medical Advisory Team

Latest News

A bit warmer today through Friday.
Wednesday January 12, Morning FastCast
Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm
Another winter storm could be on the way for late in the weekend.
Tue, Jan 11 - Weekend Storm Outlook
Tuesday Midday Update