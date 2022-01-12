Advertisement

Trash bin distribution complete in Rocky Mount, residents have 90 days to exchange for alternate size

Rocky Mount trash bins
Rocky Mount trash bins(Town of Rocky Mount)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - All residents in the town of Rocky Mount should now have their new garbage bins that are compatible with their new trash truck, but, there’s still room for adjustment in case you need a different size.

Town residents have 90 days from the day they received the bin to exchange it for another size. The cans come in 95- and 65-gallon options.

Residents are allowed one cart size change in the first ninety days after issue at no cost.

Residents can also request additional carts. A link with more information about cart requests and exchanges can be found here.

