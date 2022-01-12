Advertisement

Woman found dead in SE Roanoke identified

Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have identified a woman found dead on Yellow Mountain Road in Roanoke early Monday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The victim was identified as Brooke Mullen, 23, of Roanoke.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

