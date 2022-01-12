Woman found dead in SE Roanoke identified

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have identified a woman found dead on Yellow Mountain Road in Roanoke early Monday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The victim was identified as Brooke Mullen, 23, of Roanoke.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

