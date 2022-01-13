Advertisement

7@four: Berglund Center has busy January lined up

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has a lot of events going on in January.

Events include a live stage spectacular of Scooby-Doo, the musical “Jersey Boys” and the charity Guns and Hoses hockey game, with WDBJ7 meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner as a coach.

Watch the video to see Sales and Marketing Director Robert Knight preview the events, and click here for more information.

Berglund Center January Events
