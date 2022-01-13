Bedford County Public Schools still seeking bus drivers, other staff positions

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Like so many school systems across the country, Bedford County Public Schools needs bus drivers.

In fact, they say they are short-staffed in cafeteria workers, janitors, teachers, and other areas in the school system, as well.

Bedford Schools officials say they often shuffle multiple bus schedules and routes each day to get as many children picked up as they can, but sometimes driver illness, quarantine, and appointments make it difficult.

“On many days we have had a handful of buses that couldn’t run that day. We try to minimize that as best we can by using substitute drivers and doubling up other drivers for routes when possible, but in some instances we’ve not been able to do it. We’ve been covering all that we can and we appreciate families patience,” explains Mac Duis, Chief Operations Officer, Bedford County Schools

At full-staff, the district has about 160 bus drivers each day. Currently, they have seven openings. If you would like to apply to work for the school system as a bus driver, can call the Bedford County Schools transportation office for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.