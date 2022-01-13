COVID in Virginia: Slight drops seen in day-to-day case increase, positive test percentage and hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,334,198 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 13, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 18,942 from the 1,315,256 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than Wednesday’s 19,836 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 11,694,832 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 35.6% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 35.8% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there have been 15,785 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 15,750 reported Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,381,182 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 78.3% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.2% fully vaccinated. 89.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.5% are fully vaccinated.

3,894 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, from the 3,899 reported Wednesday. 83,130 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency to help over-burdened hospitals.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

