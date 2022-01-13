Franklin County man gets picture on beer can at Snowshoe brewery

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - When Scot Mills became paralyzed from the waist down, he never thought he would get to play his favorite sports again.

Now, he is an advocate for adaptive sports across the region, and now, his face will be forever etched in tin.

“I was playing on Facebook and I saw that somebody tagged me in a post for the Challenged Athletes of West Virginia,” Mills remembers. “There was a local brewery that was doing a new beer and I noticed that they were putting my picture on the can and I was like ‘holy- that’s really cool.”

That business is Old Spruce Brewing, part of Snowshoe Mountain. The group made a label of Scot Mills monoskiing at Silver Creek as part of the adaptive skiing program. For the owner of Old spruce Brewing, the program is special.

“I actually broke my neck in a skiing accident and I was paralyzed for several months, and I know what it’s like to lose my freedom,” says Lawrence Walkup. “I think it gives these people a little more freedom and a little more normalcy.”

Striving for inclusion, one sip at a time.

“We want to make sure that that’s inclusive, that everybody can get out here and enjoy the snow and the skiing and the outdoor recreation. All the wonderful things we have to offer in the mountains of Appalachia,” adds Carol Woody, Executive Director of Challenged Athletes of West Virginia.

“The more awareness that we can get out there that there is something for the disabled to be able to snow ski, maybe it’s something that they fall in love with like I did and so many of my friends have,” notes Mills. “It’s always nice to get out of the wheelchair and the ski definitely gives you that. You’re not really thinking about much other than how much fun it is.”

A portion of the proceeds from White Stout beer benefit Challenged Athletes of West Virginia.

