Henry County seeks to allow Martinsville voters to decide on reversion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation (HB173 and SB85) has been introduced to the 2022 Virginia General Assembly with the goal of allowing voters in the City of Martinsville to decide whether to approve the city’s reversion to town status.

A letter was delivered to the city Thursday requesting a joint resolution with the Henry County Board of Supervisors in support of the legislation.

A Henry County spokesman says, “We sincerely hope the City will support giving its citizens a voice in this important decision.”

