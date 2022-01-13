HOMETOWN HOOPS: Staunton River girls off to perfect start

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - When Staunton River girls coach Kim Jones envisioned this season, ‘perfection’ is not a word she thought she’d be saying 11 games in.

“To be honest, I can really say no, I did not think we’d be where we are right now,” she said. “But what I do know is this group has worked so hard in the offseason, and they just wanted it. Not having a season last year for us just kind of pushed them to work extra hard in the offseason.”

The Golden Eagles earned their 11th straight win on Tuesday, 66-40 over William Fleming, to stay perfect on the year.

Jennifer Levine dropped 30 against the Colonels, while her twin sister Caroline added 13 - two pieces of a veteran core that has made a huge difference.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had that senior leadership,” said Jones. “Yes, we’re starting four seniors and a junior and that experience and leadership is definitely the difference in our team this year.”

“We’re always going to have that tenacity, that grit,” said Jennifer Levine, a senior guard. “We always want to win. I think now, it’s just like we’re executing better.”

“We’re just coming in to every game and playing it like our last,” added her sister, Caroline. “We’re getting the end result we need, and we just really worked in the offseason and last season, not having a season, so we just have revenge. And we’re just coming in every game with intensity like we’re going to win and just playing our game, no matter who we face.”

With all but one player on the roster listed at 5-foot-8 or below, this Staunton River team won’t tower over anybody. But junior Madelyn Hamren says it’s not physical size that matters.

“Yeah, we are a shorter team, but we definitely don’t show that on the court because we may be short, but we get rebounds, we have shooters,” said Hamren. “Height doesn’t really matter when it comes to basketball. It’s how hard you play.”

With the program on its way to new heights, Jones says that mindset needs to stay consistent, as the Golden Eagles continue to prove that they’re the team to beat.

“We tell them every night, there’s a bullseye on you right now and everybody wants to beat you, so you just gotta come out and work hard every night,” said Jones.

