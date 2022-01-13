Investigators release names of victims from Pittsylvania County arson fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people killed in an arson fire in Pittsylvania County in December have been identified.

The Medical Examiner says the victims were 25-year-old Onesimo Fermin Silva-Garcia and 33-year-old Victor Garcia-Mayorga, both from Mexico.

No one has been arrested.

The fire was December 12 in a mobile home off Old Mayfield Road. The bodies were found in the home.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7800. If you would like to be anonymous, call Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

If you have any information that leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. You do not have to give your name and/or phone number to qualify.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.