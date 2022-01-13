Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools continues Wednesday early dismissals into February

Lynchburg City Schools
Lynchburg City Schools(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools will continue a trend they began in the fall due to coronavirus.

The school system will have more Wednesday early dismissals that begin next week and go through the end of February.

The two-hour early releases mean high schools will let students out at 12:25 p.m. Middle schools will let students out at 1:10 p.m. Elementary schools will let students out at 1:55 p.m.

Teachers and staff will work full days.

