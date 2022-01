ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run occurring in the 1400 block of Freeborn Circle in Roanoke County Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. after a man was hit by a car, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

