Multi-day impacts possible from weekend winter storm

A few snow showers today in the mountains

Staying mostly dry through most of Saturday

A major winter storm setting up for Sunday-Monday

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The week features a warming trend which lasts into Friday as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll remain partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with more sunshine for Friday.

Prior to this weekend’s winter system, there is another shot at snow for some as a low pressure system develops and pushes north off the Mid-Atlantic coast. This will be far less impactful, with only a chance at a couple of inches of snow in the western slopes Thursday night into Friday.

A shot at snow showers Thursday night with a couple of inches in the highest elevations. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND WINTER STORM

The first half of the weekend will be quite cold with highs in the 30s Saturday. This cools the ground and the air, setting the stage for a southern storm to arrive Sunday. You should finish up any urgent plans Saturday as conditions will go downhill quickly Sunday morning.

There are several things at play to determine impacts for the weekend. (WDBJ7)

Data continues to suggest a major winter storm is coming up from the south Sunday into Monday with multi-day impacts for much of the Mid-Atlantic region. We’re still several days away and the storm is just now entering the U.S. mainland on the west coast. From here on out, we should have much more data and a better idea on timing and totals. This is what we know so far.

TIMING

While timing may change some over the next few days, we anticipate the snow start sometime between sunrise and lunchtime Sunday, spreading south to north. The heaviest precipitation appears to be Sunday evening into Sunday night where snowfall rates may be intense. Any remaining winter precipitation should exit by midday Monday.

Heavy snow is possible along the Blue Ridge and I-81 Corridor Sunday into Monday. (WDBJ7)

SNOW AMOUNTS

We should have plenty of land and upper-air data later Thursday to confidently issue first-call maps. For the past few days, models have been suggesting large snowfall totals that could reach close to a foot, and that may be conservative. As you make plans, consider the possibility of being stuck for a few days.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will be in the 30s leading up to the storm which should allow for sticking immediately as it begins to fall.

WINDS

Winds will turn gusty during and after the storm with gusts 25+ mph which may lead to power outages.

There are several wrinkles that we will be ironing out in the coming days. One of those is where a rain/snow/mix line sets up across the state. This could mean the difference between one place getting major snow, and others seeing less snow and an icy mix. We’ll know more in the coming days.

There could be some mixing with the Sunday event, but the primary precipitation type for most areas will be snow. (WDBJ7)

After the storm, temperatures remain cold on Monday with highs only in the low 30s with sunshine and breezy conditions. An overnight freeze can be expected each night through the week, turning any melted snow on the roads and sidewalks back into ice.

We remain dry and chilly for much of the week. By Thursday and Friday, another system may arrive delivering a second dose of wintry weather. Let’s not put the cart before the horse.

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP for updates and changes before we go on-air. It’s FREE and available in the app stores.

.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.