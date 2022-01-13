Advertisement

New addiction treatment center opens in Lynchburg

The new BrightView location on Old Forest Road.
The new BrightView location on Old Forest Road.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Things are looking brighter in Lynchburg for those needing treatment for substance abuse.

BrightView opened a new center on Old Forest Road recently.

They say in just three weeks’ time, they’ve already seen a high demand.

“We said that there is definitely a need here because the lack of access that they can see a medical provider that same day,” said Ta’Shauna Johnson, community outreach manager.

She says folks who come here will get help almost immediately. The process begins the moment you walk through the door.

“The way our care model is set up is that you’re actually gonna come in that same day, see a medical provider, as well as a clinical counselor, as well as get case management help,” said Johnson.

They say their outpatient model is what will help them reach more people. They say it empowers patients to have freedom.

“It allows you to still have a life, be able to function and get the treatment that you need - that you’re not taken away from your family, that you’re not taken away from your jobs or every day living and you can still get the help that you need,” said Johnson.

Walk-ins are taken weekdays until 3 p.m.

