New EMS station in Hurt allows faster response in emergencies

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - Paramedics in Pittsylvania County have a new home.

The new EMS station in Hurt on Highwayview Road off Route 29 has more rooms and bathrooms for the six full-time workers there.

“It’s amazing for us to have something that is ours and for our providers to feel homey,” says EMS coordinator Kasey Seay in the spacious kitchen. “With them being here for 24 hours they typically cook three meals a day and try to eat it but this is a lot bigger than the last station.”

The old station was a small house rented from the Hurt Fire Department. Seay says the truck bay with their ambulance was not connected to the building, and medics would have to walk outdoors in the snow and cold during the winter to reach their vehicle.

“We can get anywhere from two to eight calls depending on the day and time,” adds Seay. “This is the only station we have that providers are running out of, EMS-wise.”

Data pulled from past calls since July 2020 showed the majority of their calls coming from the Northern area, so the decision was made to use CARES Act funding to speed up construction.

Crews moved into the station last November.

“The crews love it. It has actually helped our response area,” says Seay. “It helps our crews be able to access the main road to 29 if they need to back up fire and rescue and it also gives them better access to the northern area with some of these roads.”

