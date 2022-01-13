Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg(CNN, Zookeys)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm is looking more likely for the second part of the weekend.
Multi-day impacts possible from weekend winter storm
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Sister mourns woman killed in SE Roanoke
Heavy snow and some ice likely this weekend.
First Call Snow Forecast: Major impacts from weekend storm
Man dies after Roanoke County hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm

Latest News

AG Herring Reflects on 8 Years in Office
AG Herring Reflects on 8 Years in Office
AG-elect Miyares Looks Ahead
AG-elect Miyares Looks Ahead
They had to bring in the bulk road salt to meet demand.
Rockbridge Farmes Co-op sees customers preparing for snow
New Transportation Secretary Talks About Storm
New Transportation Secretary Talks About Storm
Roanoke Police cut list of animal-related calls they will respond to