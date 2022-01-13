Advertisement

North Carolina man arrested in connection to Riverside Pawn burglary in Danville

Charlie Joe Hall, arrested in North Carolina.
Charlie Joe Hall, arrested in North Carolina.(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man has been arrested for his involvement in a burglary at Riverside Pawn Shop in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department Facebook page.

The Danville Police Department in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) offices in Roanoke, VA and Greensboro, NC arrested Charlie Joe Harrell in North Carolina on January 12.

Harrell was charged with Burglary, and Grand Larceny in Danville before being arrested in North Carolina.

Multiple law enforcement partners helped including the Caswell County NC Sheriff’s Department, Burlington NC Police Department, Greensboro Police Department, the Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

The teamwork between law enforcement and the public led to the recovery of all 7 guns, illegal drugs and more illegal guns which had been stolen.

For the previous story click here.

