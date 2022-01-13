Advertisement

Resident and dog killed in Roanoke County house fire

One resident and a dog were killed in a mobile home fire in Roanoke County,,, 1.13.22
One resident and a dog were killed in a mobile home fire in Roanoke County,,, 1.13.22(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person and a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke County Thursday afternoon.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a report about smoke in the trees about 1:45 p.m. January 13 in the 6600 block of Back Creek Road in the Clearbrook area.

Crews from Station 7 found a double-wide mobile home on fire. The resident and dog were not able to make it out of the home, accordijng to fire crews. The resident’s name has not been released.

The home is a total loss, according to fire crews, who have not determined the cause.

