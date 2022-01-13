Roanoke Police cut list of animal-related calls they will respond to

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department reports it is facing a staffing shortage in its Animal Protection and Services Unit, and that is affecting the types of calls that unit can best deal with, according to police.

That’s why police are modifying their response to certain animal-related calls for service. Police say for the immediate future, they will focus their efforts on helping the animals that are most in need: those that are sick, hurt, neglected, abused, or in immediate danger.

That means there are now some calls for which police will no longer provide an in-person response, including:

- Stray/loose animals

- Wildlife on your property

- Animals you have detained or safely caught

Police emphasize they will continue to respond to all calls involving animals that are hurt or have injured others.

To help, police ask the public to take strays or lost/found pets to the shelter to work with other agencies to get them back safely to their homes and owners. If you are able to catch a stray pet, police say you must immediately contact the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection for tracking purposes at (540) 344-4922.

For further assistance with calls police are no longer responding to in-person to, you’re asked to reach out to:

Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection -- (540) 344-4922

Angels of Assisi -- (540) 344-8707

Friends of RCACP -- friendsofrcacp@yahoo.com

