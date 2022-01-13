Rockbridge Farmers Co-op sees customers preparing for snow

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - They’re moving the bulk salt in as the customers have been preparing.

“This storm being a little bit – I guess they’re calling for a little bit more with this storm,” said Rockbridge Farmers’ Co-op Sales Manager Seth Caldwell. “They’re starting a little earlier with this go-around.”

Meaning the salt you might get for your sidewalk has been moving out -- “We sold out of them pretty quick,” one of the warehouse guys explained -- and they had to bring in the bulk stuff.

And the fuel is going quickly too.

“You know, people are trying to stock up on propane for whatever heaters they might have to run,” Caldwell said.

But this is the Farmers’ Co-op, which means it’s more than just salt and shovels.

“Like you know, the ones that want to stock up on feed to get ahead of it, because they don’t know when they might be able to get back to it,” Caldwell explained. “It’s very similar to the people that run to the grocery store and get milk and bread. But they’re taking care of their animals, so they’re doing the same thing.”

A constant stream of customers wanting all things snowy.

“We’re open until five today and tomorrow, and then open ‘til noon on Saturday,” Caldwell said, “and they’ll be in here up until twelve Saturday.”

