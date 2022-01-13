State Police offer travel tips in preparation for weekend storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are urging travelers to pay attention to the weather and how it might impact travel plans.

As of Thursday, weather forecasts have all regions of Virginia being affected by varying combinations of precipitation starting late Saturday and continuing through Sunday. The storm system is also expected to impact much of the East Coast, especially along the I-95 corridor, according to police.

Police are preparing for this latest round of winter weather and report they will have all available troopers on patrol to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled drivers.

Click here or download the WDBJ7 weather app for updated weather information.

VSP is advising drivers to delay or avoid travel during the storm. But anyone who must travel is urged to the following safety tips into consideration, plus check Virginia road conditions at 511virginia.org (or download the VDOT 511 app).

- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.

- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

- Always buckle up.

- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.

- Use your headlights - in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

- Bring with you snacks, water, cell phone charger, warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.

- Be sure your vehicle has a fuel tank of gas, and is in good working condition.

