Witnesses sought in Blue Ridge Parkway homicide investigation

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WDBJ) - Investigators are looking for witnesses as part of their investigation into a homicide along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

October 9, 2021, the body of 33-year-old Josue Calderon of Rhode Island was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

National Park Service and FBI agents have determined Calderon traveled with two other men in a 2018 silver Chevy Equinox with Florida license plate KBY E67 from Rhode Island to North Carolina.

To develop a more detailed timeline of the crime, Special Agents of the NPS Investigative Services Branch and the FBI are asking the public to contact them if they saw the men or the Chevy SUV October 6 or October 7, traveling between Raleigh and Blowing Rock. Your name isn’t required, according to investigators, but any information could be helpful.

⁣⁣With helpful information:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009⁣, or FBI-Charlotte at 704-672-6100

Fill out the online form: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

⁣⁣EMAIL: nps_isb@nps.gov ⁣⁣

