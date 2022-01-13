Advertisement

Witnesses sought in Blue Ridge Parkway homicide investigation

Homicide victim Josue Calderon
Homicide victim Josue Calderon(National Park Service)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WDBJ) - Investigators are looking for witnesses as part of their investigation into a homicide along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

October 9, 2021, the body of 33-year-old Josue Calderon of Rhode Island was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

National Park Service and FBI agents have determined Calderon traveled with two other men in a 2018 silver Chevy Equinox with Florida license plate KBY E67 from Rhode Island to North Carolina.

To develop a more detailed timeline of the crime, Special Agents of the NPS Investigative Services Branch and the FBI are asking the public to contact them if they saw the men or the Chevy SUV October 6 or October 7, traveling between Raleigh and Blowing Rock. Your name isn’t required, according to investigators, but any information could be helpful.

⁣⁣With helpful information:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009⁣, or FBI-Charlotte at 704-672-6100

Fill out the online form: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

⁣⁣EMAIL: nps_isb@nps.gov ⁣⁣

⁣⁣Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm is looking more likely for the second part of the weekend.
Multi-day impacts possible from weekend winter storm
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Sister mourns woman killed in SE Roanoke
Heavy snow and some ice likely this weekend.
First Call Snow Forecast: Major impacts from weekend storm
Man dies after Roanoke County hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Chances are increasing that we could see a significant winter storm developing this weekend.
Models coming into agreement on possible weekend storm

Latest News

Senator Kaine Talks About Voters' Rights
Senator Kaine Talks About Voters' Rights
NAACP Outlines Legislative Agenda
NAACP Outlines Legislative Agenda
Addiction Treatment Center Opens
Addiction Treatment Center Opens
Bedford County Looking for School Bus Drivers
Bedford County Looking for School Bus Drivers