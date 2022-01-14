Advertisement

2022 Virginia Auctioneers Championship at Hotel Roanoke Friday

This year’s event will be hosted by the 2020 state champion, Stephen LaRaviere. There was no champion crowned for 2021.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new top spot will be awarded in the Virginia Auctioneers Championship after a competition Friday night at the Hotel Roanoke.

Auctioneers from around the state are gathered for the annual Virginia Auctioneers Association Convention.

Contestants are scored based on their appearance, the rhythm of their chant and overall stage presence.

