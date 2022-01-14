AEP prepares for snow event this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ahead of the snowstorm taking aim at the commonwealth this weekend, AEP crews say they are as prepared as possible if the power goes out.

“Be patient with us; we will get all power restored if and when an outage does occur during the storm,” says George Porter, spokesperson for Appalachian Power.

Patience is the motto as AEP gets ready for the next round of winter weather, preparing to keep customers out of the dark.

“We are aware that the storm is coming,” says Porter. “The one issue that we have right now is we’re still tracking the path of the storm. Being a power company that has customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee, we can’t mobilize and move our crews to one set location right now.”

The power company says crews are ready to travel to the hardest hit areas following the storm.

Tree trimming, while something the company does year-round, is something they hope may help keep the lights on.

“The trimming that has happened in the last couple days is scheduled trimming,” he explains. “It’s not anything that is happening in preparation for the storm. Any time we can get tree trimming done in preparation for a storm, not necessarily for the storm, every little bit helps.”

The company says with every storm, it is looking for ways to improve customer service.

“Each incident, we try to be better. Logistically, it’s really difficult to try to mobilize to get crews to different areas, so we’re always learning something. I think the most important thing that we can do is ensure that as we move forward, make sure we continue to put safety first, and just continue to work as quickly and as safely as we can to get customers turned on.”

The power company is also asking customers to report outages to them on their website or app so they are aware of all the outages that need fixed.

