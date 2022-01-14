Advertisement

Alleghany Sheriff’s Office raises money for K-9 kevlar vests

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County’s canine officers are hoping for some help.

They’re fundraising with the group “Keeping K-9s in Kevlar” to get bulletproof vests for their two new dogs, Rex and Skaza.

The dogs’ work can include pursuing some of the most violent offenders, the sheriff’s office says, and the vests would protect them from stabbing and common handguns.

”We put them in greater harm’s way than we put ourselves in sometimes,” said Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser. “Sometimes they’re the first ones in a building, where we know someone is, they may be barricaded and holed up, so we put the dog in. So it’s very important that they have a similar level or protection that we wear.”

They’re hoping to raise $5,200 for the vests. You can donate at Keeping K-9s in Kevlar.

