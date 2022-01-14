Armstrong Returning to UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has announced that he’ll run it back next season, coming back to Charlottesville for one more year in a UVA uniform. Armstrong made the announcement Thursday night via instagram and twitter. The junior lefty set multiple school records this past season with 4,449 passing yards, 31 touchdown passes and 4,700 total yards. He ranked fourth in the country in passing yards and led the ACC on his way to earning third team All-ACC honors.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.