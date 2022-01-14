Advertisement

Armstrong Returning to UVA

Junior QB coming back following record setting year
UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong is coming back to school for another season
By Travis Wells
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has announced that he’ll run it back next season, coming back to Charlottesville for one more year in a UVA uniform. Armstrong made the announcement Thursday night via instagram and twitter. The junior lefty set multiple school records this past season with 4,449 passing yards, 31 touchdown passes and 4,700 total yards. He ranked fourth in the country in passing yards and led the ACC on his way to earning third team All-ACC honors.

