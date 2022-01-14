BARC prepares for the storm

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bath, Alleghany and Rockbridge Electrical Cooperative is getting ready for the storm.

They’ve fully supplied their repair trucks and sent them home with linemen so they can be called to a break at any time.

They say the biggest problem they have is trees falling on lines after being weighed down with snow and ice, and sometimes finding those breaks can be difficult.

But they have to prioritize getting the most customers up as quickly as possible.

”It’s always the big numbers first, the big outages first.,” explained Jonathan Hines, BARC’s Construction Supervisor. “You’ve got to get your main lines on and your feeders on before you can get anyone else on. So we concentrate on those areas first.”

Because that may take a while, they warn people that power failures may take a while to repair, so you should prepare now to be without electricity especially if you live in a rural area.

