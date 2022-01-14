Advertisement

Bedford County Public Schools vote to eliminate masking requirements

(WWNY)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County School Board voted to remove the masking requirement for K-12 students.

The decision will go into effect February 1st.

The vote was passed 5-2 Thursday night.

The board also voted to eliminate contact tracing within the school system in a 5-2 decision.

Students will still be required to social distance within the classroom and wear facemasks on school buses. That is in compliance with OSHA requirements.

Staff and faculty will also still be required to wear masks in the schools.

Students and their families can decide to keep masking in the building if they choose.

