Botetourt County prepares for weekend storm

Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials report they are closely watching the potential for winter weather beginning Sunday, with an anticipated snowfall amount of 8-12 inches, along with the possibility of icy conditions, frigid temperatures and 25-plus mile an hour winds.

Residents are reminded to:

· Monitor local weather reports

· Stay off the roads if possible

· Do not call 911 for power outages unless there is a hazard

· If power does go out, use care with generators

· When shoveling, use caution to prevent overexertion and dress in layers to prevent hypothermia or frostbite

· Wear a helmet when sledding and make sure there is adult supervision

· Check on elderly or disabled neighbors

Botetourt County has compiled a list of numbers for residents to report power outages, downed trees, and road conditions.

Power Outages

  • AEP: 1-800-956-4237
  • Dominion Power: 1-888-667-3000
  • Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative: 1-800-760-2232

Road Conditions & Downed Trees - VDOT: 1-800-367-7623

Virginia State Police - 1-800-542-5959

Please do not call 911 (unless there is a hazardous situation)

The list along with winter weather safety information can be found at: botetourtva.gov/living-in-botetourt/winterweather/

Follow Botetourt County and Botetourt County Fire & EMS on social media and at www.botetourtva.gov

