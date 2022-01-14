Advertisement

Caffaro’s career night carries Virginia basketball over Hokies 54-52 Wednesday

UVA Athletics V-Sabre logo(University of Virginia Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Francisco Caffaro had career highs of 16 points and nine rebounds and Virginia survived two last-second shots by Virginia Tech to take 54-52 win.

Virginia finished the final three minutes on a 6-0 run to overcome the Hokies’ final lead. The Hokies’ Hunter Cattoor missed an open 3-pointer in the final seconds and the ball bounded out to Storm Murphy who also missed from the arc as the buzzer sounded.

Franklin added 15 points and Reece Beekman 11 for the Cavaliers.  

Keve Aluma scored 22 points with Cattoor and Murphy adding 10 each for the Hokies, who lost their third straight.

