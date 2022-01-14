Campbell County prepares for weekend storm

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Message from Citizen Advisory January 13, 2022

The Campbell County Public Safety team is closely monitoring the approaching winter storm system, in collaboration with the National Weather Service and Virginia Department of Emergency Management, according to Tracy Fairchild, Campbell County Director of Public Safety.

Weather forecasters are projecting Campbell County could experience “significant” snowfall Sunday afternoon, according to Fairchild, followed by sleet Sunday night into Monday morning. These conditions can create dangerous driving conditions, as well as cause downed trees and power lines. These projections could change as the weekend progresses.

Residents are asked to prepare and take some extra safety measures:

Driving: Do not travel unless necessary. This keeps roadways free of traffic and safer for you, for VDOT road crews, and for emergency vehicles. If you have to drive somewhere, watch for black ice, especially on bridges, curves, and overpasses. Do not cross roadways obstructed with trees, debris or downed power lines. Assume all downed power lines are live.

Family Needs: Have a supply of water and non-perishable foods should your power go out. Other items to have on-hand include: flashlights, extra batteries, basic tools/manual can openers, first- aid supplies, prescription medicines, sanitation supplies, pet food and adequate fuel for generators and other equipment.

Pets: Make sure animals have warm shelters and ice-free water . Bring pets inside, if possible.

Communication : Only call 911 if you are experiencing an emergency – this keeps call lines open for those in urgent Call your private internet or power service provider directly if you experience an outage. Remember to fully charge cell phones, computers, and mobile devices in advance. Sign up for need. Call your private internet or power service provider directly if you experience an outage. Remember to fully charge cell phones, computers, and mobile devices in advance. Sign up for CodeRED weather alerts in advance at campbellcountyva.gov to keep informed of weather warnings.

Personal Health: Take it slow when shoveling snow! If you need to shovel snow, be sure to take breaks. The cold temps with the extra exertion can put extra strain on heart muscles. Keep hydrated, dry, and warm.

Heating: If you need to use a generator, place the unit outside to reduce the risk of toxic fume build-up. Use extra caution if using wood, kerosene, or other fuels as supplemental heating sources – make sure you have good ventilation. Refill heating units outside. Keep space heaters away from flammable items.

Community: Be sure to check on neighbors or those in your area who may need assistance.

“We’ve been in daily contact with our regional National Weather Service teams and the Department of Emergency Management as this storm tracks east,” says Fairchild. “Our teams are positioned and ready to assist with emergencies. However, we ask that residents continue to do their part to minimize that risk to themselves and others during these weather events.”

Visit campbellcountyva.gov for resident updates or follow Campbell County Department of Public Safety on Facebook. For more information on winter storm emergency preparedness, visit the Public Safety preparedness resources page.

