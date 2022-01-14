Advertisement

Canada: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for truckers crossing border

By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the border starts Saturday.

The government clarified on Thursday that all truckers who enter Canada must be fully vaccinated, whether they are Canadian citizens or foreign nationals.

That clarification came a day after a government spokesperson mistakenly said Canadian truckers would be exempt.

The Canadian government announced the mandate in mid-November, setting a Jan. 15 date for it to take effect.

Unvaccinated American truckers will be turned back at the border, while unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine and undergo testing.

The U.S. will place a similar mandate on Canadian truckers on Jan. 22.

Some are concerned the mandates will further interrupt already strained supply chains, which would likely worsen inflation.

