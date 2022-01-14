Christiansburg water shutoffs set to begin for delinquent customers

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Christiansburg will begin disconnecting water service Tuesday for customers who are delinquent on their utility bills and payment plans.

The town says customers have been notified monthly with their bills about any past due payments, with the most recent bills stating payments are due by January 18 at 7:30 a.m., otherwise customers are subject to being disconnected and charged a $25 restoration fee.

Anyone unsure of past due payments is urged to contact the Finance Department at 540-382-9519 or go to Town Hall (100 E. Main St.) weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Town of Christiansburg reports it offers customers payment plans for utility bills. To set up a payment plan, go to Town Hall (100 E. Main St.) weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone needing additional assistance is urged to contact the following community resources:

● MCEAP (Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program)

Phone: 540-260-3173

Address: 308 W. Main St., Christiansburg

● Salvation Army

Phone: 540-394-1037

Address: 760 Roanoke St., Christiansburg

● Montgomery County Social Services

Phone: 540-382-6990

Address: 210 S. Pepper St. #B, Christiansburg

● United Way

Phone: 540-381-2066

Address: 111 W. Main St., Christiansburg

● New River Community Action

Phone: 540-382-6186

Address: 110 Roanoke St., Christiansburg

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.