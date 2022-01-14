COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations, day-to-day case increase continue slight drops

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,351,417 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, January 14, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 17,219 from the 1,334,198 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than Thursday’s 18,942 new cases.

3,845 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, from the 3,894 reported Thursday. 83,676 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Governor Northam declared a state of emergency to help over-burdened hospitals.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 11,739,291 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 35.8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 35.6% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 15,803 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 15,785 reported Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,412,369 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 78.4% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.3% fully vaccinated. 89.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.5% are fully vaccinated.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

