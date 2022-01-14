Advertisement

Danville prepares for winter storm

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public Works Department crews in Danville have begun pretreating major thoroughfares, bridges and overpasses because of a storm forecast to bring snow and possibly sleet and freezing rain to the city over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, according to the city

Forecasters say the storm will likely produce accumulating snowfall, possibly mixed with sleet and freezing rain.

Public Works crews are pretreating the major thoroughfares, bridges, and overpasses with brine, which is a mixture of water and salt. The water in the brine evaporates, leaving the salt behind on the road. The salt breaks the bond between the snow and the roadway, and it, therefore, helps prevent the snow from freezing onto roads and bridges.

Residential streets are not pretreated.

Public Works trucks are mounted with snowplows. When the storm arrives, crews will begin working 12-hour, round-the-clock shifts. Crews begin plowing major thoroughfares when an inch of snow accumulates on street surfaces.

Residents and visitors can learn more about snow removal operations and read winter safety tips by visiting the City’s weather page: danvilleva.gov/weather.

Danville Utilities crews are prepared to respond as needed. In the event of large-scale outages, crews will work staggered 16-hour shifts. Customers are encouraged to review the Danville Utilities’ storm preparation guide: danvilleutilities.com/attachments/2021_Danville-Utilities_Storm-Preparation-Guide_INT.pdf

If any resident or visitor needs shelter, then they should call the City of Danville non-emergency number, which is 434-799-5111, option 8. Arrangements for shelter will be made.

