Father and son found shot to death inside Alleghany County home

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a father and son in Alleghany County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Griffith Lane in Clifton Forge around 8:15 p.m. January 13.

The person who called was a family friend who had not heard from them and wanted to have someone check on them, according to Deputy Chief Matt Bowser.

Deputies found 59-year-old Brian Scott Nicely and his son, 20-year-old Tanner Nicely, dead with gunshot wounds to the head, according to Bowser.

Investigators found a gun at the scene.

They are not seeking anyone in connection with the shooting, and say this is believed to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

