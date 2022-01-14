Father and son found shot to death inside Alleghany County home

ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a father and son in Alleghany County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Griffith Lane in Clifton Forge around 8:15 p.m. January 13.

The person who called was a family friend who had not heard from them and wanted to have someone check on them, according to Deputy Chief Matt Bowser.

Deputies found 59-year-old Brian Scott Nicely and his son, 20-year-old Tanner Nicely, dead with gunshot wounds to the head, according to Bowser.

Investigators found a gun at the scene.

They are not seeking anyone in connection with the shooting, and say this is believed to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

