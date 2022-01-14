First Call Snow Forecast: Major impacts from weekend storm

We’ll end the week with dry conditions with partly sunny skies Friday and highs in the upper 40s. The transition to colder temperatures will take place Saturday as a cool air wedge begins to settle in. This sets the stage for our late-weekend winter storm that arrives from the south.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM

The first half of the weekend will be quite cold with highs in the 30s Saturday. This cools the ground and the air, setting the stage for a southern storm to arrive Sunday. You should finish up any urgent plans Saturday as conditions will go downhill quickly Sunday morning.

TIMING

START TIME: We anticipate the snow start overspreading the region from the south between 6am and noon Sunday. The heaviest precipitation appears to be by the afternoon into Sunday evening where snowfall rates may be intense, especially along the I-81 corridor.

END TIME: Any remaining steadier winter precipitation should exit between midnight and sunrise Monday morning.

SNOW AMOUNTS

Totals will be highly dependent on where the storm track sets up. There’s the potential some areas could get close to a foot or more of snow if it remains entirely snow. However, what remains a big question is when and where temperatures will warm above freezing in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This will determine where a rain/snow/icy mix line sets up across the state. This could mean the difference between one place getting major snow, and others seeing less snow and an icy mix. Sleet can really cut snow totals due to how much moisture it eats up.

For now, the most likely area to be impacted the most by the ice is anywhere east of the Blue Ridge. We still expected significant impacts regardless due to heavy snow and ice.

Heavy snow likely with a mix of sleet and freezing rain possible Sunday into Monday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will be in the 30s leading up to the storm which should allow for sticking immediately as it begins to fall. In fact, cold air will be funneled in from the north during the event. This could allow for decent snow ratios from the initial burst of snow.

Sleet may cut into snow totals over Southside and areas farther west depending on the storm's track. (WDBJ Weather)

WINDS

Winds will turn gusty during and after the storm with gusts 25+ mph which may lead to power outages. This could also lead to large snow drifts.

After the storm, temperatures remain cold on Monday with highs only in the low 30s with sunshine and breezy conditions. An overnight freeze can be expected each night through the week, turning any melted snow on the roads and sidewalks back into ice.

We remain dry and chilly for much of the week. By Thursday and Friday, another system may arrive delivering a second dose of wintry weather. Let’s not put the cart before the horse.

