Advertisement

Governor Northam issues 1200-plus pardons during term

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has granted pardons to more than 1,200 Virginians over the past four years, including exonerating eight people he said served prison sentences after being wrongfully convicted for crimes they did not commit. He also has restored civil rights to more than 126,000 people who completed their sentences and fully paid their debts to society, according to a statement from the governor’s office the day before he is succeeded by Glenn Youngkin.

“Virginians are forgiving people, who believe in second chances,” Governor Northam said. “When people make mistakes, and pay their debts, they deserve the opportunity to return and be productive members of society. We can all be proud that Virginia has been able to provide thousands of deserving people the opportunity for a fresh start.”

The Constitution of Virginia grants the Governor the authority to grant reprieves and pardons after conviction and restore the civil rights to people convicted of felonies. Northam said he has used his executive authority to provide second chances to Virginians who have “demonstrated a commitment to rehabilitation.”

The governor’s statement reads, “A pardon provides unique relief to individuals with exceptional circumstances who have demonstrated rehabilitation. The governor can grant three types of pardons: simple, conditional, or absolute. A pardon does not remove the crime from an individual’s record. Pardon petitions go through a thorough and extensive review process, meaning most petitions do not receive a decision for several years.”

Governor Northam reports he has acted on nearly 4,000 pardon petitions, saying that’s more than his predecessors, because he dedicated additional staff and resources to “ensure those seeking clemency receive thorough consideration.”

“It has been an honor to work with a Governor who is so committed to second chances,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “His actions will leave lasting impacts on countless Virginians who have moved forward from the mistakes of their past and deserve to be treated as full citizens and community members. It is my hope that future administrations continue this important work.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow and some ice likely this weekend.
First Call Snow Forecast: Major impacts from weekend storm
Man dies after Roanoke County hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Updated snow and sleet forecast for Sunday. Look for updates over the weekend.
Major impacts from MLK weekend winter storm
One resident and a dog were killed in a mobile home fire in Roanoke County,,, 1.13.22
Resident and dog killed in Roanoke County house fire
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Traffic Alert
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81S causing delays
Qu’Shawn Manns
Rocky Mount man found guilty of 12 charges, mistrial on 2, in 2020 shooting death
Power pole
AEP prepares for snow event this weekend
Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th...
Virginia National Guard stands ready for weekend storm