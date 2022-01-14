Advertisement

Governor Ralph Northam declares state of emergency as winter storm approaches

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency to prepare for a large winter storm expected to hit the Commonwealth this weekend, according to Northam’s team.

The forecast predicts large amounts of snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of Virginia. Some areas in Southwest Virginia are predicted to get up to a foot of snow.

“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Governor Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”

Governor Northam and state emergency officials conducted a preparation call Friday morning with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.

The upcoming weather is likely to produce downed trees, electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions.

