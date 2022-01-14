Pittsylvania County man indicted in Danville shooting death

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville Grand Jury has indicted a Pittsylvania County man for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting November 17 on Rocklawn Avenue in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was indicted on a First Degree murder charge and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the killing of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr.

Rodgers was also shot during the incident.

Rodgers turned himself in and was arrested on these charges January 13, 2022.

