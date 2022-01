ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lucy Addison Middle school in Roanoke will be closed Friday, according to Roanoke City Schools.

The closure is due to what the city is calling a significant water main break.

The break happened around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Water authorities say the outage could last six-to-eight hours.

