Rocky Mount man found guilty of 12 charges, mistrial on 2, in 2020 shooting death

Qu’Shawn Manns
Qu’Shawn Manns(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A verdict has been returned on nearly all the charges against a man from Rocky Mount following a 2020 shooting that left one person dead.

Qu’Shawn Manns was found guilty Friday morning of 12 of the 14 charges brought against him, including an assault charge in the shooting of James Prillaman, the brother of the victim, and other felonies as well as robbery.

The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the charges of first degree murder of Justin Prillaman and use of a firearm in the commission of that murder. Because of this, the judge declared a mistrial on those two counts, and it is up to the Commonwealth’s Attorney to decide how to proceed.

Mann’s sentencing is set for April 6.

