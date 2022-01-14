Salem High School art students show off creativity with local snow plows

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Art students from Salem High School got to use their canvasing skills on three Salem City snow ploys, according to the Salem City Schools Facebook page.

After students thought up ideas and designs, they went to work creating snow plow canvases before the first large snowfall of the year.

“Perry The Plowdipus” and “Sub-Zero” were finished on time, but the “Shaquille SnowNeal” plow was attached to the truck before completion.

Mother Nature always seems to get her way.

Keep an eye out for these plows in your area.

Congratulations to Matt Bolen’s Salem High School art class for a job well done!

