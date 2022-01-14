Advertisement

Tech Women Sweep Duke

Coach Kenny Brooks Earns Career Win Number 450
By Travis Wells
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Aisha Sheppard hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers as Virginia Tech beat No. 16 Duke 65-54 on Thursday night.

The Hokies swept Duke for the first time in a season series after having beaten the Blue Devils 77-55 on Dec. 30. It’s also their third straight win over the Blue Devils, who hold a 27-6 advantage all-time in the series, and Kenny Brooks’ 450th victory as a head coach.

Kitley, who had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the first over Duke this season, collected her sixth straight double-double and 28th of her career. Sheppard finished with 13 points and Georgia Amore 10 for the Hokies (12-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Azana Baines grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to go with eight points.

Elizabeth Balogun scored 15 points, Miela Goodchild had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her first career double-double and Shayeann Day-Wilson added 10 points for Duke (11-3, 2-2).

