VDOT Lynchburg prepares for weekend storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning Sunday morning and lasting all day, VDOT’s Lynchburg District expects substantial snowfall shifting to sleet and freezing rain at times in most locations.

Forecasts call for up to 10 inches of winter precipitation. There is also a high likelihood, says VDOT, wind will increase in intensity Sunday night – with gusts up to 30-plus miles per hour. That means even primary roads could be treacherous – with snow drifts, icy spots, and the danger of downed trees and power lines.

The message to drivers from VDOT is If you do not need to be on the roads, please stay off them. Allow VDOT crews space to plow the snow safely and effectively.

Crews have been laying a salt brine throughout the district since Friday morning – and will monitor and clear roads throughout the storm. VDOT expects these activities to last days.

VDOT urges the public to complete preparations for the storm before it hits so people do not have to travel during the storm.

For those who must travel during winter weather, be prepared:

• Keep at last a half-tank of fuel in your vehicle

• Keep a blanket in the vehicle

• Keep winter clothing in the vehicle: Winter coat, heavy shoes or boots, gloves and a hat

• Keep other helpful items: A snow shovel, bag of sand or cat litter for traction, jumper cables, a flashlight and batteries, an ice scraper, a phone charger and map (in case your phone battery goes dead) and non-perishable snacks and water

People who must be on the road during the storm should maintain a safe speed, increase following distance and visit 511virginia.org to check conditions before travel.

To view VDOT plow locations once plowing operations have begun, visit vdotplows.org.

