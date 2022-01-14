Advertisement

VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint

Janiya Wattley
Janiya Wattley(WAFB)
By WAFB digital staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman accused of robbing a Louisiana beauty supply store at gunpoint has been taken into custody, according to local authorities.

The incident last month was caught entirely on surveillance video obtained by WAFB.

Court documents state Janiya Wattley was wig shopping at a store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and, instead of paying, she snatched a wig from the wall and stuffed it into a backpack.

When confronted by store employees, police said she can be seen in the video reaching into her bag and pulling out a gun, which she then fires into the ceiling. The store owner quickly runs off between the aisles to the back of the store.

Pulling out a concealed gun of his own, the owner fires a warning shot hoping to scare Wattley off. He succeeds, and she escapes the store with the stolen wigs.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department located Wattley this week and marched her to a jail cell on Thursday.

“Even though an arrest has been made, this investigation remains ongoing,” said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD. “So, it’s something investigators will look into and try to get more information on those actions.”

Police noted a Crime Stoppers tip helped them find Wattley.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow and some ice likely this weekend.
First Call Snow Forecast: Major impacts from weekend storm
Man dies after Roanoke County hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Updated snow and sleet forecast for Sunday. Look for updates over the weekend.
Major impacts from MLK weekend winter storm
One resident and a dog were killed in a mobile home fire in Roanoke County,,, 1.13.22
Resident and dog killed in Roanoke County house fire
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

What's new with our weekend winter storm.
Friday, January 14 - Weekend Storm Outlook
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Marines OK first religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine
2022 Virginia Auctioneers Championship at Hotel Roanoke Friday
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims