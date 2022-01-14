Advertisement

Virginia Flaggers protest in Lexington

Protestors stand on Main Street.
Protestors stand on Main Street.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Jan. 14, 2022
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual demonstration against Lexington’s flag display policy went on as usual today.

Followers of the Virginia Flaggers organization stood on Lexington streets with Confederate flags.

The city passed regulations in 2012 that ended a tradition of allowing Confederate flags on city light posts during Lee-Jackson Day ceremonies, resulting in a legal suit from the flaggers organization which the city won.

Since then, protestors have stood on city streets with their flags to show their displeasure.

