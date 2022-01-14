Virginia to receive millions for bridge repair from bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced Virginia will receive its largest federal investment ever in the states bridges, according to Warner’s team.

Virginia will receive $536.8 million over five years for highway bridge needs, which include 577 bridges across the state currently rated as being in “poor” condition, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“We’re thrilled to announce this record amount of funding to fix aging bridges across Virginia,” said the senators. “Modernizing bridges will improve safety and support economic growth in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

This comes as the Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November.

