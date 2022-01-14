VMI cadets practice for inaugural parade

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s not like VMI’s cadets don’t parade all the time.

“We’ve done parades every single weekend,” said Cadet Kasey Meredith, the Regimental Commander, “and so it’s in their blood, it’s in the cadets’ blood to be able to do this, muscle memory almost to be able to pull that out.”

But this is special, and they want to make it just right.

“For us to be the best, we just want to make sure that we come out here and we give it our all,” Meredith said, “and give it a few days before we go down there and showcase what we’re really good at.”

So round and round they went – only two times around the post today – to make sure they had everything just right, including the “eyes right” salute as they pass the governor.

“It’s honestly an honor to be able to do that, and it’s a learning process as well,” Meredith said. “We’re all learning how to manage this, and we’re learning how to do it successfully and safely, and so we’re going to safely go down to Richmond and we’re going to do this inauguration parade, and I’m honestly excited.”

Ensuring a performance true to the tradition of VMI.

